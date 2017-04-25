Madonna Disapproves of ‘Blonde Ambition’ Biopic

Madonna Blonde Ambition Tour
Madonna is unhappy over Universal’s development of the biopic “Blonde Ambition.”

“Nobody knows what I know and what I have seen,” she said in an Instagram post on Tuesday. “Only I can tell my story. Anyone else who tries is a charlatan and a fool looking for instant gratification without doing the work. This is a disease in our society.”

Universal had no immediate response. The studio won an auction Monday for Elyse Hollander’s “Blonde Ambition” screenplay about Madonna’s first album.

“Blonde Ambition” led the 2016 version of the Black List — an annual ranking of the best unproduced screenplays in Hollywood. Hollander’s script received 49 votes among the 250 executives voting. The project details Madonna’s efforts in the early 1980s in New York City to get her first album released while navigating fame, romance, and the dismissive attitude of the music industry at the time.

“Blonde Ambition” is set up with Brett Ratner’s Ratpac and Michael De Luca. John Zaozirny of Bellevue Productions will also produce.

Madonna broke out in 1983 on her first self-titled album “Madonna,” followed by 1984’s blockbuster “Like a Virgin.”

Below is her Instagram post:

 

Filed Under:

