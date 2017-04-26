Poll: Who Should Play Madonna in Upcoming Biopic?

News broke on Monday that Universal is developing a biopic about Madonna, and while the superstar herself is none too happy about the news, the question still stands: Who has the chops to play the Queen of Pop?

The movie will focus on Madonna’s efforts in the early 1980s to get her first album released, putting the star in her early-mid-20s. This opens the door for a younger actress to take on the role.

There’s “Fifty Shades” star Dakota Johnson, who proved to be a stand-out in the erotic book adaptations, as well as Margot Robbie, who built hugely on her fanbase by starring as Harley Quinn in “Suicide Squad” and will be playing Tonya Harding in an upcoming biopic.

On the less conventional side, there’s also Lady Gaga. The singer has been branching out into acting, with her roles in “American Horror Story” and the upcoming “A Star Is Born,” and has often been compared to Madonna. Also boasting singing and dancing chops are Julianne Hough and rising Disney star Dove Cameron.

And what about Madonna’s own daughter, Lourdes Leon? While it might seem unlikely, given Madonna’s disapproval of the biopic, there’s certainly a resemblance there, and at 20-years-old, Leon is almost at the right age.

Who do you think should play Madonna? Weigh in below! Disagree with any of our options? Let us know which actress you think should take on the role in the comments section.