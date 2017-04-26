M. Night Shyamalan Unveils ‘Split’/’Unbreakable’ Sequel Starring Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson

M. Night Shyamalan has unveiled a sequel to his films “Split” and “Unbreakable,” called “Glass,” which will conclude the movie trilogy.

The film stars Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson, James McAvoy, and Anya Taylor-Joy. Universal Pictures and Blumhouse are producing and the film, which will be released on Jan. 18, 2019.

Shyamalan announced the news on Wednesday in a series of tweets.

 

The title of the new film appears to be derived from Samuel L. Jackson’s Elijah Price character in “Unbreakable” — also known by his pseudonym Mr. Glass.  Willis also returns as  the David Dunn character from “Unbreakable.”

McAvoy is reprising his “Split” role as Kevin Wendell Crumb and the multiple identities including The Beast who reside within along with  Anya Taylor-Joy as Casey Cooke, whose character survives in the film.

The story of “Glass” will follow the conclusion of “Split” with Dunn pursuing Macavoy’s The Beast in “a series of escalating encounters, while the shadowy presence of Price emerges as an orchestrator who holds secrets critical to both men.”

Producers are Shyamalan and Jason Blum, who also produced the writer/director’s previous two films for Universal.  They produce again with Ashwin Rajan and Marc Bienstock, and Steven Schneider, who will executive produce.

“Unbreakable” was released in 2000 and grossed nearly $250 million worldwide. Willis portrayed a security guard who survives a train crash and learns with the help of Jackson’s comic book store owner that he possesses superhuman powers.

“Split,” made for under $10 million, has been a surprise success for Universal with $275 million in worldwide box office.

    1. Vlirke says:
      April 26, 2017 at 9:56 am

      OK, this sounds friggin’ awesome. Brilliant idea.

      Reply

