Lynda Carter to James Cameron: ‘Stop Dissing’ ‘Wonder Woman’

Lynda Carter, who famously portrayed Wonder Woman in the 1975 TV series, took to Facebook to call out “Avatar” director James Cameron for his negative comments regarding Patty Jenkins’ “Wonder Woman.”

“You poor soul,” she wrote. “Your thuggish jabs at a brilliant director, Patty Jenkins, are ill advised. This movie was spot on. I know, Mr. Cameron — because I have embodied this character for more than 40 years. So — STOP IT.”

Cameron’s original comments, which he recently doubled down on, came in early August, when he criticized “Wonder Woman’s” favorable reception. He called the film’s glowing reviews “misguided,” and said that Wonder Woman was “an objectified icon.” He continued that the film was “a step backwards,” and that his own creation, Sarah Connor of the “Terminator” franchise, was a better female protagonist.

These comments elicited a response from Jenkins at the time, who wrote in a tweet that Cameron’s “inability to understand” Wonder Woman was “unsurprising,” given that he is not a woman, adding that there is no “right and wrong kind of powerful woman.” His comments provoked much blowback on Twitter as well.

Cameron is currently on the interview circuit to talk about his upcoming “Terminator” sequel, as well as the four “Avatar” sequels currently in the works, so he may have a response for Carter in the upcoming weeks.

