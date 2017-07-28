Lydia Hearst to Star in Movie Adaptation of Katie Piper’s Memoir ‘Beautiful’

Lydia Hearst is set to star in the film “Beautiful” after optioning the movie rights to Katie Piper’s memoir of the same name, sources tell Variety.

“Big Sur’s” Orian Williams is producing the film. No writer is attached at this time.

The true story follows Piper, a young and beautiful woman who was on her way to fulfilling her dream of becoming a model when a mysterious man she met on Facebook turned her life into a nightmare.

Gersh is currently packaging the property to shop to studios and financiers.

Piper’s documentary “Katie: My Beautiful Face” earned her a BAFTA nomination and was shown in 15 different countries around the world. She was the subject of an episode of “20/20” and has appeared on CNN.

Piper now runs her own charity, the Katie Piper Foundation, which is dedicated to raising awareness about the plight of burn victims and others with disfigurement injuries.

Heart’s past credits include “Beneath the Leaves” and “Swing State.” She also appeared in the We TV show “South of Hell.”

Hearst is repped by APA and Management Production Entertainment.