Cannes: Luxbox Sells France, China on Natalia Beristain’s ‘The Eternal Feminine’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Luxbox has clinched key territory sales at Cannes Film Market on Natalia Beristáin’s “The Eternal Feminine” (“Los adioses), a film charting the life of Rosario Castellanos, a feminist intellectual who was one of Mexico’s most important literary voices of the 20th century.

“The Eternal Feminine” has acquired by KMBO in France and Lemon Tree in China.

Vladimir Kokh, the CEO of KMBO, described the movie as “a moving and universal portrait of a strong woman that will reach the hearts of French audience.”

Kokh, who successfully released “Lady Macbeth” in France, said “The Eternal Feminine” sheds light on a writer and a destiny.

Meanwhile, Ning Hao, the head of international at Lemon Tree, said it was his company’s second collaboration with Luxbox, following Mohammed Ben Attia’s ‘Hedi” which won a prize at Berlin last year. He said the film was a “beautiful and heartbreaking portrait of a woman, of an incredibly destiny.”

The movie catches Castellano’s during her college years in the early 1950’s in Mexico City and then cut to her confirmation as one of the biggest female writers in Mexican literature and her tumultuous love story with and marriage to Ricardo Guerra, a distinguished academic and philosopher and, in the final analysis, tradition-bound husband. Capturing a female sensuality and the workplace tensions between the couple, the movie shows how, at the peak of her career and marriage, Castellanos sparked a discussion over women’s rights which marked a turning point in her life.

A woman writer of easy inspiration – which chafes with the less-talented Guerra – and an intellectual, jobbing academic and feminist, Castellanos was a martian in Mexico of the 1950s. The questions she and the film asks – whether it’s natural for a woman to be required to stay at home and look after her child, for instance – have still not been resolved 60 years later in Mexico or, indeed. most of the world.

Beristain is an up-and-coming filmmaker who previously directed the critically-acclaimed feature debut “I Don’t Want to Sleep Alone” which played at Venice Critics’ Week in 2012 and short “Banana Fish.”

“Luxbox is very happy to team with two great distributors that express a strong passion and a real vision to release our latest acquisition. In the light of their latest fantastic releases and great work on titles we like, we launch with confidence the sales of this beautiful film,” said Fiorella Moretti and Hédi Zardi, co-CEO’s at Luxbox.

John Hopewell contributed it this article