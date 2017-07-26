Lupita Nyong’o Danced Around Comic-Con as Pink Power Ranger

Staff Writer @ecnyren
Lupita Nyong'o Comic-Con
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Lupita Nyong’o revealed on Instagram Wednesday that she attended San Diego Comic-Con incognito as the Pink Power Ranger.

The Oscar-winning actress posted videos to Instagram showing her sporting the glittery costume while stopping a car.

This happened! #sdcc2017

A post shared by Lupita Nyong'o (@lupitanyongo) on

Related

Black Panther

New ‘Black Panther’ Footage Gets Standing Ovation at Comic-Con

Nyong’o danced around the convention and stopped to take pictures with fans and other cosplayers. The star, who plays Nakia in Marvel’s upcoming “Black Panther” film, was at Comic-Con to participate in the film’s panel in Hall H. Director Ryan Coogler and co-stars Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Andy Serkis, Daniel Kaluuya, and more joined her on stage. The cast presented a new teaser trailer for the Wakanda-set film at the panel, which was considered one of the highlights of the convention.

Did you see me at Comic Con?! #SDCC2017

A post shared by Lupita Nyong'o (@lupitanyongo) on

The actress will also reprise her role as Maz Kanata in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” set to premiere Dec. 15. Nyong’o delivered a motion capture performance for the role, as Kanata is a CGI-rendered alien.

“Black Panther” hits theaters Feb. 16, 2018.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Film News from Variety

    Loading
    ad