Lupita Nyong’o Danced Around Comic-Con as Pink Power Ranger

Lupita Nyong’o revealed on Instagram Wednesday that she attended San Diego Comic-Con incognito as the Pink Power Ranger.

The Oscar-winning actress posted videos to Instagram showing her sporting the glittery costume while stopping a car.

This happened! #sdcc2017 A post shared by Lupita Nyong'o (@lupitanyongo) on Jul 26, 2017 at 9:14am PDT

Nyong’o danced around the convention and stopped to take pictures with fans and other cosplayers. The star, who plays Nakia in Marvel’s upcoming “Black Panther” film, was at Comic-Con to participate in the film’s panel in Hall H. Director Ryan Coogler and co-stars Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Andy Serkis, Daniel Kaluuya, and more joined her on stage. The cast presented a new teaser trailer for the Wakanda-set film at the panel, which was considered one of the highlights of the convention.

Did you see me at Comic Con?! #SDCC2017 A post shared by Lupita Nyong'o (@lupitanyongo) on Jul 26, 2017 at 9:58am PDT

The actress will also reprise her role as Maz Kanata in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” set to premiere Dec. 15. Nyong’o delivered a motion capture performance for the role, as Kanata is a CGI-rendered alien.

“Black Panther” hits theaters Feb. 16, 2018.