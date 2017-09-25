Lumumba Mosquera to Leave Sony, Join Paramount as EVP, Business Affairs (EXCLUSIVE)

Paramount has hired Lumumba Mosquera away from Sony to become executive vice president, business affairs with primary responsibility for Paramount Players, the newly created film division headed by Brian Robbins.

Mosquera will report to Steve Plum, senior executive vice president and head of motion picture business and legal affairs. He joined Sony in 2009 from Ventanazul, the film production company created by Salma Hayek. At Sony, Mosquera negotiated rights, talent, and other deals on behalf of the studio. Mosquera has previously worked with Paramount COO Andrew Gumpert at Sony and at Miramax.

Before Sony, Mosquera worked as vice president for business and legal affairs at the Weinstein Company and Dimension/Miramax films.

Paramount Players is a new division within the studio that will focus on making theatrical releases that draw on existing Viacom brands like MTV and Nickelodeon. The films are aimed at serving youth and minority audiences.

Studio chief Jim Gianopulos has been steadily creating his team since becoming chairman earlier this year. Other recent changes to the ranks of business affairs executives include the hiring of Jean Chi as executive vice president and the elevation of David Miercort to a similarly titled role. He has also filled executive roles in marketing and earlier this month hired Wyck Godfrey as production chief.