Lucy Boynton Joins Rami Malek in Queen Biopic ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’

Fox has rounded out the cast of the upcoming movie “Bohemian Rhapsody” with Lucy Boynton playing Mary Austin, lifelong companion of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury.

The movie is directed by Bryan Singer with New Regency and GK Films as the production companies. Boynton’s upcoming credits include IFC’s “Rebel in the Rye,” Fox’s “Murder on the Orient Express,” and “Apostle.” She was recently seen in “Sing Street.”

The producers are King, Singer, and Jim Beach. Denis O’Sullivan, Arnon Milchan, and Jane Rosenthal are the executive producers. Kira Goldberg is overseeing the project for Fox.

Rami Malek is playing Mercury. Ben Hardy, whose credits include “X-Men: Apocalypse” and “Mary Shelley,” will play drummer Roger Taylor. Gwilym Lee (“The Hollow Crown”) will portray lead guitarist Brian May and Joe Mazzello (“The Social Network”) will tackle the role of bass guitarist John Deacon.

Mercury wrote numerous hits for Queen, including “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Killer Queen,” “Somebody to Love,” “Don’t Stop Me Now,” “Crazy Little Thing Called Love,” and “We Are the Champions.”

The film is slated for U.S. release on Dec. 25, 2018. See below the first photo of Malek as Mercury, released on Tuesday by Entertainment Weekly.