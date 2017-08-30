Talk on Hand-Painting Animated Movie ‘Loving Vincent’ Added at 2017 VIEW Conference

A talk about creating “Loving Vincent,” the hand-painted animated film about the life and mysterious death of artist Vincent Van Gogh has been added to the lineup for the 2017 edition of the VIEW Conference in Turin, Italy.

Investor Steve Muench and “Loving Vincent” painters/animators Biserka Petrovic and Adam Maciejewski will discuss how a team of 120 oil painters came together to re-create Van Gogh’s paintings to create the 90-minute film, written and directed by Dorota Kobiela and Hugh Welchman.

More than 100 of Van Gogh’s paintings were re-imagined for “Loving Vincent,” which was the Audience Prize winner at June’s Annecy animation film festival.

The film stars Douglas Booth, Robert Gulaczyk, Chris O’Dowd and Saoirse Ronan, whose live-action performances have been painted over in oil in the style of the troubled artist.

“Loving Vincent” opens in the U.S. next month in New York and Los Angeles, and later in the year in various other cities.

The VIEW Conference, which focuses the latest techniques and technologies for VFX, games, VR and animation, will be held Oct. 23-27 in Turin, Italy. Keynote speakers include Baobab Studios executive and “Madagascar” movies Eric Darnell, who will discuss immersive storytelling in virtual reality; Weta Digital senior visual effects supervisor and four-time Oscar winner Joe Letteri, who will discuss the evolution of visual effects technology and one of his latest projects, “War for the Planet of the Apes”; and “World of Warcraft” game designer Rob Pardo, the CEO of Bonfire Studios.