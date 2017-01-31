It’s been just over 15 years since “Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring” opened in theaters.

On Monday, five members of the fellowship — Aragorn (Viggo Mortensen), Legolas (Orlando Bloom), Merry (Dominic Monaghan), Frodo (Elijah Wood) and Pippin (Billy Boyd) — reunited for dinner, and took some epic photos.

The pics were posted to Monaghan’s Instagram account.

The first shows the quintet battling an off-camera foe using some improvised weapons, including forks and table knives. Bloom even strikes an archer’s pose, a nod back to his elven character’s weapon of choice.

They have a cave troll. @theoneringnet @electrice @boydbilly @orlandobloom @empiremagazine #squadgoals A photo posted by Dominic Monaghan (@dom_monaghan_) on Jan 30, 2017 at 7:15pm PST

“They have a cave troll” read the caption, a quote that Boromir (Sean Bean) made in the first film. Sadly, he and Sean Astin, Ian McKellen, and John Rhys-Davies (who play Sam, Gandalf, and Gimli, respectively) weren’t able to join in the fun.

The second shot is a selfie of Mortensen and Monaghan.

My captain. My king. @theoneringnet @empiremagazine A photo posted by Dominic Monaghan (@dom_monaghan_) on Jan 30, 2017 at 8:05pm PST

The caption, “my captain, my king” are Boromir’s dying words to Aragorn. Fans of the trilogy know that Aragorn is crowned ruler at the end of the appropriately titled “Lord of the Rings: Return of the King.”

The final photo is of the three hobbit actors: Monaghan, Wood and Boyd.

Doffing the off the shoulder band look with aplomb @boydbilly @billyboydactor making @electrice and I look like onions. @theoneringnet @empiremagazine A photo posted by Dominic Monaghan (@dom_monaghan_) on Jan 30, 2017 at 8:06pm PST

Monaghan compliments Boyd’s fashion choice.

The cast is very close, having spent nearly a year filming the J.R.R. Tolkien-inspired film franchise.

They even got tattoos together, as Bloom revealed in a #throwbackthursday post last year.

tbt to when we all got tats cos we loved so much A photo posted by orlandobloom (@orlandobloom) on Oct 13, 2016 at 1:32pm PDT

“The Return of the King” won 11 Oscars, tying for the most in history. Mortensen is up for the best actor award for his role playing another leader of sorts — the father in “Captain Fantastic.”