Newly-launched distributor Neon has acquired U.S. rights to the Los Angeles mystery “Gemini,” starring Lola Kirke, Zoe Kravitz, and John Cho, following its SXSW premiere.

It’s the first major deal out of the Austin festival, which concludes on Sunday. Neon is operated by veteran indie distributions Tim League and Tom Quinn.

“Gemini,” directed by Aaron Katz from his own script, centers on the relationship between a tenacious personal assistant (Kirke) and her Hollywood starlet boss (Kravitz). As the assistant travels across Los Angeles to unravel the mystery, she must stay one step ahead of a determined policeman, played by Cho.

“Gemini” is Katz’s fifth feature as a writer-director. He previously co-wrote and co-directed “Land Ho!” with Martha Stephens, which premiered at Sundance in 2014, and won the 2015 Independent Spirit John Cassavetes Award. Katz also directed “Cold Weather,” “Quiet City,” and “Dance Party, USA.”

Kirke stars in Amazon’s “Mozart in the Jungle,” and has feature credits on “Mistress America” and “Gone Girl.” Kravitz’s credits include the

“Divergent” movies, “Mad Max: Fury Road,” and “Dope.” Cho starred in “Star Trek Beyond.”

The producers are Mynette Louie, Sara Murphy, and Adele Romanski, who won a best picture Academy Award for “Moonlight.” “Gemini” is presented by filmscience and is a Syncopated Films and Pastel production in association with Rough House Pictures.

The deal for all U.S. rights was negotiated by Neon and ICM Partners on behalf of the filmmakers. Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions financed the film and retains international rights.