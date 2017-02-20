In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Twentieth Century Fox claims the top spot in spending with “Logan.”

Ads placed for the superhero film had an estimated media value of $6.77 million through Sunday for 1,514 national ad airings across 49 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Feb. 13-19. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Twentieth Century Fox spent the most on CBS and NBC networks, prioritizing budget toward sports events including college basketball broadcasts, the 2017 NBA All Star Game and 2017 NBA All-Star Saturday; sports fans are clearly a target demographic for this latest installment of the “X-Men” film series.

Just behind “Logan” in second place: Universal Pictures’ “The Great Wall,” which saw 1,313 national ad airing across 41 networks, with an estimated media value of $4.96 million.

TV ad placements for Warner Bros.’ “Kong: Skull Island” (EMV: $4.68 million), “Fist Fight” ($4.5 million) and Lionsgate’s “Rock Dog” ($4.1 million) round out the chart.