‘Logan’ Cast: Who’s Who in the Third ‘X-Men’ Wolverine Film

“Logan,” the ninth big screen outing for Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, opens in theaters this weekend. The film, a loose adaptation of Mark Millar and Steve McNiven’s “Old Man Logan,” finds a world-weary Wolverine becoming the custodian of a small girl with special abilities.

Unlike the “X-Men” ensemble films, the cast is relatively small.

Fans of the franchise will recognize Patrick Stewart as the telepathic Charles Xavier, but the rest of the principals have not appeared in previous films.

Perhaps the most interesting character is the mysterious girl Laura, who has a special connection with Jackman’s Logan. She’s played by newcomer Dafne Keen, and packs quite the (clawed) punch.

Boyd Holbrook plays a villain known to those who follow the “X-Men” comic books, cyborg Donald Pierce.

“Logan” represents the second X-Men franchise film to snag an R rating after last year’s “Deadpool,” starring Ryan Reynolds. The film has received largely positive reviews, including one from Variety’s Owen Gleiberman.

Click on the “Launch Gallery” to see who’s playing whom in “Logan.”

Warning, there are mild spoilers from the movie ahead.