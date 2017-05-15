Watch Dafne Keene’s Audition for X-23 aka Laura in ‘Logan’

Fans of the X-Men franchise and its most recent addition “Logan” now have a chance to see how newcomer Dafne Keene landed the role of X-23 aka Laura.

The upcoming “Logan” Blu-ray release includes a special feature that shows portions of the 11-year-old’s audition, as well as interviews about her performance with her co-stars Patrick Stewart and Hugh Jackman.

“It was the most extraordinary bits of audition tape I’d ever seen in my entire life,” Stewart said. The veteran actor — who reprises his role of Charles Xavier — had been shown a clip by director James Mangold in which Keene takes control of her audition, requesting to improvise the scene.

In the scene, Keene bursts into angry Spanish, glaring down Jackman as he curses at her and repeatedly dismisses her attempts to get him to believe her story — the story that is at the heart of “Logan’s” plot.

“There are qualities you can’t ask someone to deliver, a level of strength, a sort of stage presence and a maturity that still doesn’t really make sense to me,” producer Hutch Parker said. “It felt like she could do this most difficult thing of, on the one hand, being the sort of emotional co-star with Hugh [Jackman] and with Patrick and on top of that then also manage the physicality, which was pretty demanding. She was really a remarkable discovery.”

“Logan” will be released on Digital HD May 16, and Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD on May 23.

Watch Dafne Keen’s audition here or above.