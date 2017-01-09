Logan Miller, who starred in “Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse,” will topline Fox 2000’s coming-of-age story “Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda” with Nick Robinson.

The studio began developing “Simon” in October after it picked up movie rights to Becky Albertalli’s 2015 book about a gay teen who has not come out to his classmates. When an email he sends to a boy (that he’s never met) falls into the wrong hands, he finds himself in a complicated situation when he’s blackmailed by the class clown.

Greg Berlanti, one of the architects of DC’s television universe, is attached to direct from a script by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. Fox-based Temple Hill, which has produced the “Twilight” and “Maze Runner” franchises along with “The Fault in Our Stars,” is producing “Simon” along with Pouya Shahbazian’s New Leaf Literary & Media.

“Jurassic World” star Robinson came on to “Simon” in early December.

Miller will next be seen in “Before I Fall,” which is set to debut at the Sundance Film Festival, and in Lasse Hallström’s upcoming movie “A Dog’s Purpose,” which opens later this month. He also stars in the Blumhouse film “Prey.”

Miller also starred in “The Walking Dead” and “The Stanford Prison Experiment.” He’s repped by Innovative Artists, Primary Wave Entertainment, and Hirsch Wallerstein.