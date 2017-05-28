Channing Tatum, Adam Driver and a Crazed Daniel Craig Team Up in ‘Logan Lucky’ Trailer (Watch)

News Editor, Online @SethMKelley
Logan Lucky
Screenshot

Steven Soderbergh returns to the big screen with a gaggle of wacky characters in the first trailer for “Logan Lucky.”

That includes Channing Tatum who is reuniting with the director after working with him on “Haywire,” “Side Effects,” and “Magic Mike.” The movie following sibling Jimmy, (Tatum) Mellie (Riley Keough), and Clyde Logan (Adam Driver) who set out to execute an elaborate robbery during the Coca-Cola 600 race.

But to do so, they’re going to need some help. That’s where Joe Bang (Daniel Craig) comes in.

“I am in-car-cer-a-ted,” Craig tells Tatum and Driver. “Yeah, we got a plan to get you out.” Tatum responds.

“You Logans must be a simple-minded as people say,” Craig says later in the trailer.

Judging by the trailer alone, Craig’s manic disposition and loud cackle hint a major departure from the even-keeled James Bond that launched him to stardom.

The all-star ensemble cast also includes Seth MacFarlane, Katie Holmes, Hilary Swank, Katherine Waterston, and Sebastian Stan. The project marks Soderbergh’s first theatrical release since 2013. Recently he took control of “The Knick” which lasted two seasons on Cinemax. He also made “Behind the Candelabra” for HBO, which won two Golden Globes and almost a dozen Emmys.

Bleecker Street and Fingerprint Releasing have scheduled “Logan Lucky” to be released on Aug. 18. Watch the trailer below:

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Film News from Variety

    Loading
    ad