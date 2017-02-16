Bleecker Street will distribute Steven Soderbergh’s “Logan Lucky” in partnership with Fingerprint Releasing, the director’s newly formed entertainment company. The heist comedy stars Channing Tatum, Adam Driver, Riley Keough, Hilary Swank, Seth MacFarlane, Katie Holmes, and a platinum-coiffed Daniel Craig. It also marks Soderbergh’s return to the big screen after a four-year hiatus, during which he flirted with retirement, did a spot of painting, and oversaw the very bloody medical drama “The Knick” for Cinemax.

The film is about two brothers Jimmy (Tatum) and Clyde Logan (Driver) who set out to execute an elaborate robbery during a widely watched car race. “Logan Lucky” will hit theaters on Aug. 18. It will face off against “The Hitman’s Bodyguard” and “The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature.”

The film also stars Katherine Waterston, Dwight Yoakam, Sebastian Stan, David Denman, Macon Blair, Jack Quaid, and Brian Gleeson. The original screenplay is by Rebecca Blunt. Gregory Jacobs, Mark Johnson, Reid Carolin, and Tatum served as producers. Zane Stoddard of Nascar is an executive producer, along with Michael Polaire and Dan Fellman.

Fingerprint Releasing, created by Soderbergh, is piloted by Fellman, who oversaw distribution at Warner Bros. for decades. Says Soderbergh, “This is the result of sixteen years of conversations I’ve had with Dan about creating a new distribution paradigm for star-driven, wide release projects. With ‘Logan Lucky’ I have the right movie, the right team, and the right partner in Bleecker Street to test some personal theories I’ve accumulated. It’s put-up-or-shut-up time.”

Andrew Karpen, CEO of Bleecker Street, said, “We’re thrilled to be working with Steven and the team at Fingerprint to break new ground and bring such an exciting film to audiences this summer.”

The deal was negotiated between Karpen with Avy Eschenasy on behalf of Bleecker Street and Ken Meyer on behalf of the filmmakers. Glen Basner of FilmNation is handling international sales.