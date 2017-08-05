Locarno: Fandango Closes Raft of Sales on ‘Loves That Cannot Belong to This World’ (EXCLUSIVE)

LOCARNO, Switzerland — Fandango Sales has closed multiple deals on Italian director Francesca Comencini’s romantic dramedy “Stories of Love That Cannot Belong to This World,” ahead of the film’s world premiere Sunday on the Locarno Film Festival’s 8,000-seat Piazza Grande.

The Rome-based sales unit of producer Domenico Procacci Fandango shingle has sold “Stories of Love” to Xenix Filmdistribution for Switzerland, Danaos Films for Greece, and Arti Film for Benelux. Outside Europe, they have has also inked sales on the pic with Impacto Cine for Latin America (Pay TV), Mares Filmes for Brazil, CDI Films for Argentina, and Palace Films for Australia and New Zealand.

Francesca Comencini’s “The White Space” and “A Special Day” both competed in Venice. She more recently shot several episodes of hit Italian mob skein “Gomorrah.” “Stories of Love” is adapted from her novel by the same title, published by Fandango’s book imprint. It’s about the aftershocks of the breakup after decades of a couple of Roman fifty-somethings, which spawns an alternative love story. The female lead is Lucia Mascino, known in Italy for her role as a policewoman in Sky Italia TV series “I Delitti del BarLume.” Mascino in the film she plays the passionate Claudia, who is having trouble moving on and falling out of love with Flavio, played by Thomas Trabacchi who appeared in Richard J. Lewis’ Oscar-nominated “Barney’s Version.” Pic is co-produced by Fandango and Rai Cinema. Warner Brothers will be releasing in Italy.

Fandango Sales is also kicking off sales on Italian director Valentina Pedicini’s first feature “Where The Shadows Fall,” produced by Fandango, which will soon premiere in Venice Days. Widening their scope, the sales unit is also handling world sales on Argentine auteur Anahi Berneri’s upcoming “Alanis,” about a sex worker who is also a mother. “Alanis” is produced by Varsovia Films, the Buenos Aires-based film company that Berneri heads up with producer Diego Dubcovsky.