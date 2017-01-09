In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Warner Bros. claims the top spot in spending with “Live by Night.”
Ads placed for the crime drama had an estimated media value of $7.68 million through Sunday for 817 national ad airings across 37 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Jan. 2-8. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) In terms of networks, Warner Bros. prioritized spending on NBC and ABC; in terms of programming, the studio prioritized NFL Football.
Just behind “Live by Night” in second place: Paramount Pictures’ “Monster Trucks,” which saw 1,237 national ad airings across 26 networks, with an estimated media value of $5.88 million.
TV ad placements for Paramount Pictures’ “xXx: Return of Xander Cage” (EMV: $5.72 million), Open Road Films’ “Sleepless” ($5.68 million) and Lionsgate’s “Patriots Day” ($5.09 million) round out the chart.
Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend
$7.68M – Live by Night
$5.88M – Monster Trucks
$5.72M – xXx: Return of Xander Cage
$5.68M – Sleepless
$5.09M – Patriots Day
1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 01/02/2017 and 01/08/2017.
* Percent of digital activity captured across online video, social media, and search activity that was stimulated by these movie trailers and measured in comparison to all online activity in the movie category.
