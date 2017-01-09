‘Live Night’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad
In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Warner Bros. claims the top spot in spending with “Live by Night.”

Ads placed for the crime drama had an estimated media value of $7.68 million through Sunday for 817 national ad airings across 37 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Jan. 2-8. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) In terms of networks, Warner Bros. prioritized spending on NBC and ABC; in terms of programming, the studio prioritized NFL Football.

Just behind “Live by Night” in second place: Paramount Pictures’ “Monster Trucks,” which saw 1,237 national ad airings across 26 networks, with an estimated media value of $5.88 million.

TV ad placements for Paramount Pictures’ “xXx: Return of Xander Cage” (EMV: $5.72 million), Open Road Films’ “Sleepless” ($5.68 million) and Lionsgate’s “Patriots Day” ($5.09 million) round out the chart.

Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend

$7.68M – Live by Night


Live by Night
Online Activity: 0.42% within the movie category*
National Airings: 817
Networks: 37
Most Spend On: NBC, ABC
Creative Versions: 17
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $39.25M
Studio: Warner Bros.
Started Airing: 12/11/16

$5.88M – Monster Trucks


Monster Trucks
Online Activity: 0.82% within the movie category*
National Airings: 1,237
Networks: 26
Most Spend On: Nick, Cartoon Network
Creative Versions: 16
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $38.23M
Studio: Paramount Pictures
Started Airing: 12/09/16

$5.72M – xXx: Return of Xander Cage


xXx: Return of Xander Cage
Online Activity: 3.69% within the movie category*
National Airings: 689
Networks: 28
Most Spend On: ESPN, ABC
Creative Versions: 15
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $22.69M
Studio: Paramount Pictures
Started Airing: 11/17/16

$5.68M – Sleepless


Sleepless
Online Activity: 0.73% within the movie category*
National Airings: 1,197
Networks: 23
Most Spend On: ESPN, Cartoon Network
Creative Versions: 21
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $15.85M
Studio: Open Road Films
Started Airing: 12/16/16

$5.09M – Patriots Day


Patriots Day
Online Activity: 0.54% within the movie category*
National Airings: 525
Networks: 27
Most Spend On: FOX, CBS
Creative Versions: 9
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $27.71M
Studio: Lionsgate
Started Airing: 11/08/16

1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 01/02/2017 and 01/08/2017.

* Percent of digital activity captured across online video, social media, and search activity that was stimulated by these movie trailers and measured in comparison to all online activity in the movie category.

Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, an attention analytics company that tracks TV ads in real time across more than 10 million smart TVs, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.

