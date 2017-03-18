Mulan will have no time to sing about her reflection in Disney’s upcoming live-action remake, according to the film’s director, Niki Caro.

“From what I understand, no songs right now, much to the horror of my children,” Caro said in a recent interview published by Moviefone.

The director’s statement comes during another Disney live-action remake’s opening weekend in theaters. “Beauty and the Beast” is conquering the box office, and features songs from the animated original as well as new tracks penned for the update.

Caro also shared her vision for the film. “It’s a big, girly martial arts epic,” she said. “It will be extremely muscular and thrilling and entertaining and moving.”

Caro is best known for directing the critically acclaimed “Whale Rider,” which earned then-newcomer Keisha Castle-Hughes an Oscar nomination. She also more recently directed “The Zookeeper’s Wife” with Jessica Chastain. Variety reported in February that she was in talks to direct “Mulan.”

Disney’s plans to re-work the 1998 animated movie were first announced in 2015. Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver came on board in 2015 to rewrite the spec by Lauren Hynek and Elizabeth Martin. “Mulan” is expected to hit theaters Nov. 2, 2018.