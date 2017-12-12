Film News Roundup: Live-Action ‘Detective Pikachu’ Gets 2019 Release

In today’s film news roundup, “Detective Pikachu” gets a release date, T.C. Boyle’s “The Relive Box” is being turned into a movie, and Dimitri Thivaios is cast in “Rise of the Living Dead.”

RELEASE DATE

Legendary Entertainment’s live-action “Detective Pikachu” has been set for a May 10, 2019, release.

The film, based on the Pokémon franchise, will star Ryan Reynolds, Justice Smith (“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”), and Kathryn Newton (“Big Little Lies”). Rob Letterman will direct.

Universal Pictures will handle distribution outside Japan. Toho will distribute in Japan, as it has done in its partnership with Legendary on the blockbuster monster reboot “Godzilla.”

PROJECT UNVEILED

Condé Nast Entertainment is developing the feature film “The Relive Box,” based on T.C. Boyle’s short story in the New Yorker about a tech device that allows you to relive your past.

Daniel Arsham is making his feature directorial debut and Chai Hecht (“Unorthodox”) is writing the screenplay based on the short story written by Boyle. Dawn Ostroff and Jeremy Steckler of CNE will produce. Hunter Ryan and David Ryan will produce and finance the film through their company, Lost Lodge Productions.

Boyle’s story explores modern-day society’s reliance on technology in this story about a single father morally challenged by tech’s endless possibilities and the opportunity to change his life. The premise is set in the not-too-distant future, where one of the founders of America’s largest tech company becomes addicted to a prototype of the company’s newest product — a device that lets you relive your past. His growing obsession threatens his relationship with his teenage daughter

Arsham said, “In my visual art practice, I have often explored ways to manipulate time. To compress it, to stretch it, and to dislocate audiences from this particular moment in time. I look forward to bringing these notions to life with ‘The Relive Box.'”

Boyle has published 26 novels and more than 100 short stories since the 1970s. “The Relive Box” is the title story of a new collection published in October 2017 by the Ecco imprint of HarperCollins.

Condé Nast Entertainment, Arsham, Hecht, and Boyle are all represented by CAA. Hecht is also repped by Madhouse Entertainment and attorney David Fox of Myman Greenspan. Boyle is also represented by Georges Borchardt.

CASTING

Dimitri Thivaios from the electronic duo Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike has become the first actor cast for George C. Romero’s film “Rise of the Living Dead,” the prequel to his father’s horror film, “Night of the Living Dead.”

Thivaios made the announcement on his Facebook page. He was cast alongside his brother Like Mike in the upcoming “Gangsta: The Movie” by Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah.

Thivaios took a voiceover role for the Belgian version of Disney’s “Big Hero 6” and will reprise his role in the 2018 follow-up TV series.