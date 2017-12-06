You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘The Little Mermaid’ Live-Action Disney Reboot Eyes Rob Marshall as Director

Dave McNary

Disney has offered Rob Marshall the job of directing its live-action version of “The Little Mermaid.”

The studio tapped Lin-Manuel Miranda and Alan Menken last year to write the songs for the reboot of its 1989 animated hit. Miranda is also producing the film along with Marc Platt. Jane Goldman wrote the script.

The original version followed a mermaid princess who sought to meet a human prince on land. Menken wrote the music, including the songs “Under the Sea,” “Part of Your World,” and “Kiss the Girl.”

If Marshall takes the gig, it would mark his fourth Disney film after 2011’s “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides,” 2014’s “Into the Woods,” and “Mary Poppins Returns,” which stars Emily Mortimer, Emily Blunt, Colin Firth, Meryl Streep, Miranda, Angela Lansbury, and Dick Van Dyke. “Mary Poppins Returns,” a sequel to the 1964 film that starred Julie Andrews, hits theaters on Dec. 25, 2018.

The studio has seen significant success with live-action reboots of animated hits, such as last year’s “The Jungle Book” and “Beauty and the Beast,” which is the highest-grossing film at the 2017 domestic box office.

Marshall was nominated for an Academy Award for directing “Chicago.” Disney had no comment about Marshall’s offer. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

