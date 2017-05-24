Screen Media Nabs Rights to Ryan Eggold’s ‘Literally, Right Before Aaron’

Staff Writer
Literally, Right Before Aaron
Seamus Tierney

Screen Media Films has acquired the North American rights to Ryan Eggold’s new comedy-drama “Literally, Right Before Aaron,” slated for a theatrical release later this year. The film, which had its world premiere at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival last month, stars Justin Long, Cobie Smulders, Ryan Hansen, John Cho, Kristen Schaal, Peter Gallagher, Dana Delany, Lea Thompson and Luis Guzman.

Related

Tribeca Film Festival

Tribeca Film Festival 2017 Screenings and Parties (Photos)

The seriocomic “Literally, Right Before Aaron” follows the aftermath of a love affair between Adam (Long) and his ex-girlfriend Allison (Smulders), when Adam gets word of Allison’s upcoming wedding. Realizing that he’s not quite ready to bid farewell to their relationship, Adam decides to attend the wedding in an embarrassing attempt to convince himself, and those around him, that he has moved on.

The movie marks the directorial feature film debut for Eggold (best known for his work as an actor on NBC’s “The Blacklist”), who based this project on a short film he wrote six years ago. The short won a Grand Jury Award for Best Short Film at the Gen Art Film Festival.

“Literally, Right Before Aaron” is written, edited, and directed by Eggold. The film is produced by Cassandra Kulukundis, Eggold, Alexandra Rizk Keane, Nancy Leopardi, and Ross Kohn, with cinematography by Seamus Tierney, music supervision by John Bisell, and an original score by Eggold and David Goldman.

 

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Film News from Variety

    Loading
    ad