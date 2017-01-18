Lisa Frank, who specializes in merchandise with colorful psychedelic designs, is in development on a feature film about her world with producer Jon Shestack.

Plans are for a live-action and animation hybrid film about the world of Lisa Frank, who has been selling a wide variety of stickers, stationery, backpacks, trapper keepers, puzzles, coloring books and activities. The project does not yet have a title.

“Lisa Frank’s world is cheerful, it’s optimistic, it’s hip, but it is without snark,” Shestack said. “It’s just sort of impossible to scowl when you’re smiling, and why would you want to? I’m so stoked to be part of this.”

Shestack recently produced “Before I Fall,” starring Zoey Deutch, Halston Sage, Logan Miller, Kian Lawley, Jennifer Beals, Diego Boneta, and Elena Kampouris. The film will have its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on Saturday and is scheduled to be released on March 3 by Open Road Films.

Shestack’s credits include “Air Force One,” “Dan in Real Life” and “Ghosts of Girlfriends Past.”

The Lisa Frank brand launched in 1979 with rainbows, unicorns, Ballerina Bunnies, dolphins and bears of the “Fantastic World.” The brand recently expanded its licensing portfolio to include new categories such as apparel, accessories, footwear and adult-coloring book

“I have always wanted to do a feature film that brings the world of Lisa Frank to life,” Frank said. “We have so much backstory on our characters and they have been alive in my imagination since the beginning.”

The producers plan to develop the package independently with UTA Independent Film Group to represent the film.