Lionsgate Sets ‘Tyler Perry’s Boo 2: A Madea Halloween’ for October

Lionsgate is launching the comedy sequel “Tyler Perry’s Boo 2: A Madea Halloween” on Oct. 20.

Perry brought his signature Madea character back to life last year in his ninth “Madea” movie — “Tyler Perry’s Boo! A Madea Halloween.” Perry credited the story’s origin to Chris Rock’s inclusion of a fictitious Madea Halloween movie in his 2014 film “Top Five.”

“This really was Chris Rock’s idea from ‘Top Five,’” he said last year at the premiere. “I gave permission, then went to Lionsgate and said, ‘I can do this.’”

Perry is directing from his own script. Cassi Davis and Patrice Lovely will also star.

“Boo! A Madea Halloween” was a solid performer for Lionsgate with $73 million in domestic grosses. Lionsgate dated the sequel Friday and released the following logline: “Madea, Bam, and Hattie venture to a haunted campground and the group must literally run for their lives when monsters, goblins, and the bogeyman are unleashed.”

Perry debuted the Madea characters in 2005’s “Diary of a Mad Black Woman” in a version of his stage play. That film was directed by Darren Grant — the only time a film written by Perry was not directed by Perry himself.