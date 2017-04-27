Lionsgate Expands Russian Output Deal, Including ‘Robin Hood’

Lionsgate has expanded its output agreement with Russian distributor Central Partnership for the distribution of Lionsgate and Summit Entertainment films in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States.

The previous agreement covered only Summit titles. The new agreement will encompass both Lionsgate and Summit films, including Otto Bathurst’s “Robin Hood” — the contemporary reboot starring Jamie Foxx and Taron Egerton — and the action thriller “Granite Mountain,” featuring Josh Brolin, Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Jeff Bridges and Taylor Kitsch. Sony recently took U.S. rights to “Granite Mountain.”

Its other pics include Lionsgate/CBS Films’ “American Assassin” with Michael Keaton and Dylan O’Brien; the supernatural crime thriller “Kin,” starring Jack Reynor, James Franco, and Zoe Kravitz; and “Chaos Walking,” toplined by Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland.

Under the previous deal, Central Partnership had distributed the “Now You See Me” titles, the “Divergent” franchise, “John Wick: Chapter Two,” and “La La Land.” The agreement was announced by Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chairman Patrick Wachsberger and International COO Andrew Kramer, along with GPM KIT’s CEO Rafael Minasbekyan and Central Partnership’s CEO Pavel Stepanov.

The agreement was negotiated by Lionsgate’s Crystal Bourbeau and Central Partnership’s Armen Dishdishyan.