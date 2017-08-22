Lionsgate Promotes Kerry Phelan to President of Global Franchise Management

On the heels of announcing a massive South Korean theme park, Lionsgate has promoted marketing veteran Kerry Phelan to the newly created post of president of global franchise management.

Tim Palen, the studio’s chief brand officer and president of worldwide marketing, made the announcement Tuesday. Phelan, who has been an exec VP of global franchise management and strategic partnerships, reports to Palen.

Lionsgate said that since Phelan came on board in 2014, she has helped leverage the company’s portfolio of film and television properties across multiple platforms and created significant new incremental business for the studio.

Film properties including “The Hunger Games,” “Twilight,” and “Now You See Me” franchises are being exploited at the Lionsgate Movie World outdoor theme park in Korea, the Lionsgate Entertainment World indoor theme park currently in development in China, and multiple indoor Lionsgate Entertainment City centers planned for high-traffic consumer destinations in the U.S. and Europe. In addition, Lionsgate recently launched a 125-city “La La Land in Concert” world tour, inspired by the film.

“Kerry Phelan is an astute strategist and brand builder who understands how to extend the life of our film and television properties by attracting partners and engaging fans around the world,” said Palen. “Her promotion reflects not only her vision and leadership but the continued rapid growth of our tremendous portfolio of IP and the company’s commitment to both.”

Phelan’s team has partnered with Hasbro, Funko, and BioWorld for the licensing and merchandising of products and with GapKids, Kellogg’s, and Samsung on promotional campaigns.

Prior to joining Lionsgate, Phelan was head of consumer products and licensing for DreamWorks Animation for seven years and worked at Pixar overseeing the consumer products marketing partnership business during the launch of Pixar’s “Cars” franchise.

She previously worked at Lucasfilm Ltd., where she led the global consumer products and promotional licensing business for the “Star Wars” brand, and started her career at LEGO Systems as a brand marketer.