Lionsgate has promoted accounting and finance veteran Kristine Klimczak to Executive Vice President and Assistant Treasurer.

The studio made the announcement Wednesday as part of its efforts to position its finance operations to reflect the company’s continued worldwide growth. Lionsgate completed the $4.1 billion acquisition of Starz in December.

Lionsgate also appointed Kate Davies to the position of senior VP of accounting and Finance.

Klimczak will be responsible for Lionsgate’s global cash financial planning and debt management and will report to Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Barge in her new post. She will also oversee certain operational accounting and worldwide cash management functions under the leadership of Chief Accounting Officer Rick Prell.

Davies will assume Klimczak’s former role of senior VP and will be tasked to manage procure to pay automation initiatives and day-to-day accounting operations. She previously served as a consultant for Lionsgate and worked closely with Klimczak on the implementation of the company’s expense reporting system and accounting initiatives.

“Kristine is an astute finance executive and skilled strategist who has positioned our finance operations to keep pace with Lionsgate’s continued growth into a multibillion dollar global content leader,” said Barge and Prell. “Combining her expertise with Kate’s track record in efficient systems management, our finance team is better positioned than ever to meet the needs of Lionsgate’s capital structure and expanding operations around the world.”

Klimczak joined Lionsgate in 2005 as VP of finance. Before joining Lionsgate, Davies worked at Sony Pictures Entertainment for over a decade in their information technology department.