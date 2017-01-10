In a pre-Berlin Film Festival move, Participant Media has selected Lionsgate to represent the international rights to Participant’s upcoming slate of narrative feature films and select documentaries.

The deal will cover Participant films in all territories outside of North America. Lionsgate will initially introduce two Participant films to buyers at the European Film Market in Berlin next month: Jose Padilha’s “Entebbe” and Rupert Wyatt’s sci-fi thriller “Captive State.”

“Entebbe” stars Rosamund Pike, Daniel Bruhl, and Eddie Marsan. “Captive State” is set in a Chicago neighborhood nearly a decade after it has been occupied by an extraterrestrial force.

Participant said it plans to provide Lionsgate with up to five narrative films annually, along with several documentary features. The companies are already partnered on the upcoming drama “Wonder,” starring Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson, and Jacob Tremblay.

“We’re delighted to expand our collaboration with Jeff Skoll, David Linde and the entire Participant Media team,” said Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chairman Patrick Wachsberger and international COO Andrew Kramer.

They add, “Participant is a major creative force with a unique and resonant signature, and we’re proud to handle their deep pipeline of prestigious, commercially exciting and socially relevant films. The combination of Lionsgate’s international distribution organization and Participant’s production, marketing and social impact teams will allow us to find opportunities to enhance the social impact of their movies as well as maximize their box office performance.”

Participant’s credits include Oscar best picture winner “Spotlight,” “Deepwater Horizon,” “The Light Between Oceans,” “Lincoln,” and “The Help.” CEO David Linde said the partnership fits into the company’s goals.

“One of Participant’s key initiatives is to dramatically expand our international footprint, and with Lionsgate’s best in class sales team by our side, this will happen alongside the best distribution in the world,” he said.

Wachsberger, Kramer, Wendy Reeds, and Crystal Bourbeau will lead the Lionsgate team at Berlin.

The deal was negotiated by Gabriel Brakin for Participant Media, with Linde and Jonathan King. Kramer negotiated on behalf of Lionsgate International.