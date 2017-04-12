Bolstering its motion picture group executive roster, Lionsgate has hired veteran Olive Uniacke and promoted Nirokhi Raychaudhuri to VP of production and development slots.

The hires come on the heels of a successful awards season for the studio with “La La Land” and “Hacksaw Ridge.”

“Both Olive and Nirokhi bring a sharp and distinctive eye, whipsmart taste, and have shown great ability to spot talent early on, to find exciting IP and to work with the best and most dynamic new voices in our business,” said Erik Feig, co-president of the motion picture group.

Uniacke began her career as a production assistant on the Harry Potter franchise, and “X-Men: First Class.” She assisted producer Neal Moritz on “Fast 6” in London, joined management company 42 and worked on “The Autopsy of Jane Doe” and “The Titan.” She is an associate producer on Netflix’s “Sand Castle,” “Collide” and “In Darkness.”

“She’s really energetic, plugged in, creative, and seemingly one step ahead of everyone else,” Feig said. “When the idea of her moving to Los Angeles became a possibility, we leapt at the chance to have her work at Lionsgate.”

Raychaudhuri has worked on development and production for Lionsgate for five years on the Now You See Me franchise and overseeing the Lionsgate Digital Studios prank-comedy adventure “Public Disturbance.” She is working on the reboot of “Highlander,” “The Kingkiller Chronicle,” “The Night Circus,” “Plus One,” “Luckiest Girl Alive” and “Chaos Walking,” starring Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland.

Feig said, “It’s an honor to have seen just how much Nirokhi has grown and blossomed as an executive during her tenure at Lionsgate.”

He also said that Lionsgate’s goal remains for a wide-release slate of 15 to 18 projects per year through a combination of internally generated projects, co-productions and acquisitions.