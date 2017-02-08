The outsize success of Lionsgate’s “La La Land” is spurring Hollywood filmmakers to bring their projects to the studio, Lionsgate’s top movie production executive said Wednesday.

“The success of the movie shows the strength of the Lionsgate brand,” said Erik Feig, president of the studio’s motion picture group, during the company’s conference call with analysts following its release of quarterly earnings.

Feig also said that “La La Land” has overperformed in every market, with the studio seeing “overages” resulting from its international output deals. “La La Land” has grossed more than $270 million in worldwide box office with an opening in China coming on Valentine’s Day next Tuesday.

Feig noted that Hollywood has “rediscovered” the musical genre in recent months. He also said the studio is seeing benefits above and beyond monetary gains with an increase in filmmaker-driven projects since “La La Land” opened in early December.

“Filmmakers have brought us a lot more movies,” he added. “They see that we are willing to make a bet on an unconventional approach.”

“La La Land,” a whimsical comedy-drama set in an idealized Los Angeles, stars Emma Stone as an aspiring actress and Ryan Gosling as a struggling jazz musician who fall in and out of love. The movie, which has a $30 million budget, swept the Golden Globes with seven trophies, scored a record-tying 14 Oscar nominations, won the top movie award from the Producers Guild of America, and won a Directors Guild of America trophy for Damien Chazelle.