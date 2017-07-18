Lionsgate Lands Pitch From Adam Jay Epstein and Andrew Jacobson (EXCLUSIVE)

Adam Jay Epstein and Andrew Jacobson have sold their pitch “Un-Safe House” to Lionsgate, sources tell Variety.

The story follows three childhood friends renting a luxury beach house who get an unexpected surprise when a deadly MI6 agent warns they’ve accidentally rented a safe house. From there, things quickly spiral out of control.

Russell Hollander is producing the movie.

Epstein and Jacobson began their career writing comedies like Columbia Picture’s “Not Another Teen Movie” and Fox’s “Revenge of the Nerds.” Most recently, the pair wrote the genre pilots “Lovecraft” for Amblin Entertainment and Syfy and “Surrender” for AwesomenessTV and Hulu.

The duo’s best-selling children’s book series, “The Familiars,” sold to Sam Raimi and Sony Animation and remains in active development with “The Greatest Showman” helmer Michael Gracey attached to direct.

They are represented by UTA, Hollander Entertainment and Hansen Jacobson.