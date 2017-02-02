Globalgate Entertainment, the local-language production-financing venture aligned with Lionsgate, has added Brazil’s Paris Filmes and Colombia’s Cine Colombia to its worldwide consortium of partners.

The consortium already includes Belga (Benelux), Gaumont (France), Kadokawa (Japan), Lotte (Korea), Nordisk Film (Scandinavia), Televisa/Videocine (Mexico), TME (Turkey), and Tobis (Germany). The nine-month-old venture announced the new partners on Thursday.

Paris Filmes, founded 57 years ago, is the top Brazilian distributor of local-language films with an 81 percent market share. It’s also a leading Brazilian distributor of English-language films including those of Lionsgate. Its recent strong performers include “Os Dez Mandamentos,” “Loucas pra Casar,” and “Minha Mae e uma Peca.”

Cine Colombia, the top distributor in Colombia with a 46 percent market share, also announced that its Globalgate partnership would include Colombia’s top production company, Dynamo Productions, producers of Netflix’s “Narcos,” “The Hidden Face,” and “Undertow.” Cine Colombia has 290 screens at 43 locations in 12 Colombian cities.

“Cine Colombia will further leverage our industry-leading position as both a distributor and exhibitor in Colombia, by joining Globalgate’s assembly of best-in-class production and distribution companies,” said Cine Colombia president and CEO Munir Falah.

“Dynamo’s partnership with Globalgate complements our global strategies, and we look forward to working with Paul, William, Clifford, Lionsgate and all our other consortium partners,” said Dynamo CEO Andres Calderon.

Globalgate co-founders Paul Presburger, William Pfeiffer, and Clifford Werber said, “Paris Filmes, Cine Colombia and Dynamo Productions are world-class film distribution and production companies and a perfect fit for Globalgate’s consortium. We’re delighted they’ve joined us and look forward to producing many great Brazilian and Colombian films together as well as augmenting Globalgate’s formidable inventory of commercial intellectual property emanating from our consortium partners’ vibrant territories.”

Globalgate’s recent local-language box office successes include Pantelion Films’ “No Manches Frida,” based on the German box office hit “Fack ju Gohte,” and Pantelion’s “Instructions Not Included,” the highest-grossing Spanish-language film ever released in the U.S.

Remakes of “Instructions Not Included” are being produced and distributed in territories around the world, including “Demain tout commence,” starring Omar Sy, which has generated nearly 3 million admissions in France and almost 800,000 admissions in its first four weeks in Germany.

(Pictured: “No Manches Frida”)