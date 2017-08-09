Lionsgate Takes U.K. Rights to Feature Documentary About Notorious Gangster Freddie Foreman (EXCLUSIVE)

Lionsgate has taken the U.K. rights to “Fred,” a new feature documentary about notorious London gangster, and one-time Kray twins associate, Freddie Foreman.

Salon Pictures (“Churchill”) is producing the project and principal photography started this week in London, and will then move to the U.S. East Coast.

Foreman’s team approached Salon after seeing its work on underworld documentary “The Guv’nor,” and subsequent movie “My Name is Lenny.” Rather than glamorizing Foreman’s life of crime, “Fred” is billed as a somber and intimate look at the notorious villain towards the end of his life.

“Fred” was written, and is directed by, Salon’s Paul Van Carter, (“The Guv’nor”). He said: “I see the opportunity to get inside the mind of a man who, now aged 85 is seeking a catharsis from his life of crime, a release of the conflict of his guilt and regrets, and offer this platform as a confessional of sorts.”

Foreman is an iconic figure in the history of London’s underworld. He was sentenced to ten years for his part in the death of Jack ‘The Hat’ McVitie, who was murdered by Reggie Kray in 1967. He was also charged with two murders and carried out several high-profile robberies during his criminal career. Foreman has also been linked with the 1963 Great Train Robbery.

Lionsgate will distribute “Fred” in the U.K. having worked with Salon on several recent projects. “We’re delighted to board ‘Fred’ and continue our relationship with Salon having released ‘Churchill’ and ‘My Name Is Lenny’ in 2017,” said Nicola Pearcey, president of distribution at Lionsgate UK.

“The team at Salon have passionately proven to bring both challenging and interesting stories to life on the screen so we’re excited to see the development of Freddie Foreman’s tale.”

Salon’s Nick Taussig will produce “Fred” for Seis Pictures. It was financed by Premiere Capital’s Premier Picture, which will have David Rogers, Marcus Searancke and Alena Walker as executive producers.

Christian Simpson and Steve Wraith from Foreman’s team, and Annabel Wigoder, who joined Salon earlier this year, are associate producers.