Lionsgate Earnings, Revenues Top Wall Street Forecasts

Courtesy of Summit Entertainment

Lionsgate has reported earnings of $62 million, or 30 cents a share, for its fourth quarter ended March 31 — topping Wall Street forecasts of 22 cents a share.

Revenues also came in above expectations at $1.26 billion, while analysts had been forecasting $1.19 billion.

Lionsgate announced the earnings after the market closed. It’s the second earnings report for the studio since its Dec. 8 acquisition of Starz for $4.4 billion. Movie operations have been buoyed by its musical comedy-drama “La La Land,” which won six Academy Awards and grossed $443 million in worldwide box office.

“We’re pleased to report our first full quarter of financial results since we brought Starz into the Lionsgate family, and the numbers reflect a great finish to a strong year,” said Lionsgate chief executive officer Jon Feltheimer. “Our film slate ended fiscal 2017 with an impressive box office run, our Television Group turned in another standout performance and Starz had a great year. We couldn’t be more pleased with how successfully we’re integrating them into our operations and, working together, unlocking fresh opportunities.”

