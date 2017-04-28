Lionsgate Teaming With Fandom to Reach Movie Fan Communities

Lionsgate and Fandom have launched a strategic partnership to reach movie fan communities with Lionsgate’s properties.

The multiyear agreement — announced Friday — expands a strategic relationship that’s already included partnership on “John Wick: Chapter 2,” Starz’s television series “American Gods,” which debuts Sunday, and “Power Rangers.”

“By deepening Lionsgate’s engagement and connection with the fan communities for its properties, the pact will enable the company to continue to refine its marketing strategies, expand the worlds of its franchises and create fresh content for fans,” the announcement said.

Under the partnership, Fandom users will have access to enhanced content, some of it exclusive. The companies did not elaborate.

Lionsgate’s upcoming movie titles include “All Eyez on Me,” “Robin Hood,” “My Little Pony,” “Saw: Legacy,” “The Hitman’s Bodyguard,” and “Wonder.”

Fandom has an audience of 360,000 fan communities and over 175 million monthly unique visits. Lionsgate has a 16,000-title library, a slate of over 40 feature film releases a year through its Lionsgate, Summit and Roadside Attractions labels, an independent television production business, and programming from Starz, which it acquired in December.

Lionsgate president of interactive ventures & games Peter Levin said in a statement, “The complementary strengths of our two companies will enable us to engage even more deeply with the fans of our properties, continue customizing our content to their preferences and laser focus our marketing initiatives as we grow our platform around the world.”

Walker Jacobs, Fandom’s chief operating officer, said the alliance takes advantage of fans’ passion and connections.

“They tell their communities what to listen to, watch, play, and buy,” he added. “They are the trusted source for advice. Partnering with Lionsgate, a global content partner with a massive library, a deep portfolio of brands and franchises and tremendous international reach, enhances our ability to super-serve these fans worldwide with an amazing pipeline of premium content. It furthers our mission to make fans better fans.”

The deal was orchestrated for Lionsgate by Miles Delaney, Amanda Koslowski, and David Edwards along with William Drewry of Pursuit Advisory.