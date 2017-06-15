Lionsgate Extends Partnership With Grindstone Entertainment Group

Lionsgate has extended its longstanding partnership with Grindstone Entertainment Group and signed new long-term agreements with Grindstone President and CEO Barry Brooker and principal Stan Wertlieb.

Steve Beeks, Lionsgate co-COO and president of the Motion Picture Group, made the announcement Thursday. Grindstone specializes in titles with recognizable stars in the action and thriller categories.

“We’re pleased to extend our relationship with Barry, Stan and the rest of the Grindstone team,” said Beeks. “They are consistently profitable with strong brand recognition and serve as a reliable supplier of star-driven event films.”

The extended agreement covers movies from Grindstone’s long-term collaboration with producers Emmett/Furla, including upcoming releases “Gotti,” starring John Travolta; “Escape Plan 2” with Sylvester Stallone; and the thriller “First Kill” with Bruce Willis and Hayden Christensen.

Other significant releases on Grindstone’s slate include “Unlocked,” directed by Michael Apted and produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura and featuring Noomi Rapace, Orlando Bloom, Michael Douglas, John Malkovich and Toni Collette.

“Lionsgate is a major creative force around the world, and we’re proud to continue adding a robust pipeline of titles to their blockbuster slate,” said Brooker and Wertlieb. “The quality of the Lionsgate brand allows us to continue deepening our relationships with the most exciting producers, filmmakers and actors in the business, and we look forward to continuing our great collaboration with the Lionsgate Premiere label as well.”

Recent Grindstone releases the caper thriller “Heist,” starring Robert De Niro, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Dave Bautista; Daniel Radcliffe’s crime drama “Imperium”; “Marauders, starring Bruce Willis’ and Arnold Schwarzenegger’s “Aftermath.”