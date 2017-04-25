Disney Dates ‘Lion King,’ ‘Frozen 2,’ Pushes Fifth ‘Indiana Jones’ Film to 2020

News Editor, Variety.com @MaaneKhat
Lion King Live-Action Remake
Disney

Disney dated a slew of films on Tuesday, including “Star Wars: Episode IX,” the live-action “The Lion King,” and “Frozen 2.” It also moved the release dates for “Indiana Jones,” “Wreck-It Ralph 2,” “Wrinkle in Time,” and others.

Here’s the studio’s full release schedule.

UNTITLED DISNEY FAIRY TALE (Live Action) previously dated on 7/28/17 moves to 8/3/18

RALPH BREAKS THE INTERNET: WRECK-IT RALPH 2 (3D) is final title of previous WRECK-IT RALPH SEQUEL – previously dated on 3/9/18 moves to 11/21/18

A WRINKLE IN TIME (3D) previously dated on 4/6/18 moves to 3/9/18

MAGIC CAMP is final title of previous UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION – previously dated on 8/3/18 now moves up to 4/6/18

GIGANTIC (3D) previously dated on 11/21/18 moves to 11/25/20

STAR WARS: EPISODE IX (3D) now dated on 5/24/19

UNTITLED INDIANA JONES previously dated on 7/19/19 moves to 7/10/20

THE LION KING (Live Action) (3D) now dated on 7/19/19

UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION now dated on 8/9/19

FROZEN 2 (3D) is the updated title of previous UNTITLED DISNEY ANIMATION – previously announced date of 11/27/19 is unchanged

UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION now dated on 4/3/20

UNTITLED MARVEL (3D) previously dated on 7/10/20 moves to 8/7/20

UNTITLED DISNEY ANIMATION (3D) previously dated on 11/25/20 moves to 11/24/21

UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION now dated on 3/12/21

UNTITLED PIXAR ANIMATION (3D) now dated on 6/18/21

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Film News from Variety

    Loading
    ad