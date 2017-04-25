Disney Dates ‘Lion King,’ ‘Frozen 2,’ Pushes Fifth ‘Indiana Jones’ Film to 2020

Disney dated a slew of films on Tuesday, including “Star Wars: Episode IX,” the live-action “The Lion King,” and “Frozen 2.” It also moved the release dates for “Indiana Jones,” “Wreck-It Ralph 2,” “Wrinkle in Time,” and others.

Here’s the studio’s full release schedule.

UNTITLED DISNEY FAIRY TALE (Live Action) previously dated on 7/28/17 moves to 8/3/18

RALPH BREAKS THE INTERNET: WRECK-IT RALPH 2 (3D) is final title of previous WRECK-IT RALPH SEQUEL – previously dated on 3/9/18 moves to 11/21/18

A WRINKLE IN TIME (3D) previously dated on 4/6/18 moves to 3/9/18

MAGIC CAMP is final title of previous UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION – previously dated on 8/3/18 now moves up to 4/6/18

GIGANTIC (3D) previously dated on 11/21/18 moves to 11/25/20

STAR WARS: EPISODE IX (3D) now dated on 5/24/19

UNTITLED INDIANA JONES previously dated on 7/19/19 moves to 7/10/20

THE LION KING (Live Action) (3D) now dated on 7/19/19

UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION now dated on 8/9/19

FROZEN 2 (3D) is the updated title of previous UNTITLED DISNEY ANIMATION – previously announced date of 11/27/19 is unchanged

UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION now dated on 4/3/20

UNTITLED MARVEL (3D) previously dated on 7/10/20 moves to 8/7/20

UNTITLED DISNEY ANIMATION (3D) previously dated on 11/25/20 moves to 11/24/21

UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION now dated on 3/12/21

UNTITLED PIXAR ANIMATION (3D) now dated on 6/18/21