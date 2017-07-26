China’s Linking Star Picture to Develop Superhero Projects From Stan Lee’s POW! Entertainment

Stan LeeStan Lee hand and footprint
Cook/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Newly established Chinese company Linking Star Picture is to develop five superhero figures and associated projects from Stan Lee’s POW! Entertainment as well as Chinese superhero movies, with Bob Sabouni, the the former vice president of Marvel, acting as art consultant for Linking Star.

The new Beijing-based company, unveiled Monday in the Chinese capital, is a joint venture by Beijing Film, Beijing Novo United Films, and Hong Kong-based Camsing International, which owns POW! Entertainment. Besides the POW! projects, Linking Star has also set up a fund to groom young talents and Chinese superhero projects.

Among the initiatives is a competition to discover new talent, judged by a panel of experts including Wolf Totem producer Weimin Wang; Dan Yang, vice president of online ticket-selling service Wepiao; and Yonghong Deng, vice president of the Beijing Film Assn. The panel members will also collaborate in the Chinese superhero projects.

Camsing International acquired POW! Entertainment for an undisclosed sum in May. The acquisition included the company’s library of intellectual properties for film, television, games, virtual reality, animation, live events, tours, comics, and publishing. Lee (pictured), who formed POW! (Purveyors of Wonder) in 2001, remains the company’s chief creative officer.

Beijing Novo United Films was founded in 1996. It has more than 120 theaters with 700 screens and is also a distributor.

