Lindsay Lohan Defends Harvey Weinstein: ‘I Feel Very Bad for Him – Everyone Needs to Stop’

Lindsay Lohan took to Instagram on Tuesday evening to defend embattled producer Harvey Weinstein, who is accused sexually assaulting and harassing several women over the past few decades.

“I feel very bad for Harvey Weinstein right now,” she said in the Instagram story, taken from her home in Dubai. “I don’t think it’s right what’s going on.”

Lohan also said that Weinstein’s wife, Georgina Chapman, who intends on filing for divorce, needs to “take a stand and be there for her husband.”

She later deleted the bizarre messages.

Weinstein, who was the subject of a second bombshell report on Tuesday, is reportedly on his way to Europe for treatment after being accused of harassing several actresses, including Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Lohan added of Weinstein: “He’s never harmed me or did anything to me – we’ve done several movies together.I think everyone needs to stop – I think it’s wrong. So stand up.”