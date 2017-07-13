Linda Hamilton Starring as Crime Matriarch in Drama ‘Easy Does It’

Linda Hamilton is starring as a ruthless crime matriarch in the road drama movie, “Easy Does It,” currently shooting in Louisiana.

“Easy Does It” is a co-production between EFI Productions and Worklight Pictures with Lizzie Guitreau producing and Alexa Georges exec producing. It marks the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Will Addison, who co-wrote the script with Ben Matheny.

“I love working with new talented directors, and seeing works that are personal and so hard-won come into full bloom,” Hamilton said.

“Easy Does It” centers on Hamilton’s King George character sending her daughter and personal bounty hunter on a cross-country chase after the film’s anti-heroes, portrayed by Matheny and Matthew Martinez. The daughter is portrayed by Susan Gordon. Bryan Batt (“Mad Men”) plays a cocky cop and Dwight Henry (“Beasts of the Southern Wild”) portray a weary sheriff who is also in pursuit.

Addison said, “It’s a weird and wild role and Linda is the only one with the right energy to pull it off. She’s fearless, electric, and super fun. We’re fortunate to have her join our team and bring this film to life. ”

Shooting for the film will wrap in late July.

Hamilton remains best known for her portrayal of Sarah Connor in the first two “Terminator” movies. She starred in the TV series “Beauty and the Beast” and “Chuck” and guest starred as a pot supplier on “Weeds.”