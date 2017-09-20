Linda Hamilton to Return to ‘Terminator’ Franchise

Linda Hamilton will return as Sarah O’Connor in the next installment of the “Terminator” franchise.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is also on board to reprise the role of the cyborg he made famous more then 30 years ago. The sequel will be produced by Skydance and series creator James Cameron. The upcoming film will mark the first time that O’Connor, Schwarzenegger, and Cameron will be working together on the franchise since the 1991 smash “Terminator 2: Judgment Day.”

Paramount Pictures is distributing, with 20th Century Fox handling it internationally. “Deadpool” director Tim Miller will helm the movie.

The film will be based on a story by Cameron and Miller. The duo assembled a writers room that includes David Goyer and Josh Friedman, who will develop what is planned to be a trilogy.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, although Cameron has said that the film will be a direct sequel to “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” since he played no part in the recent installments.

Hamilton starred in the first two films, starting with “The Terminator,” which was released in 1984 as a low-budget genre pic only to become one of the most influential sci-fi films of all time. Connor was a waitress hunted down by a killer cyborg, played by Schwarzenegger, sent from the future to kill her in order to prevent her giving birth to the savior of mankind.