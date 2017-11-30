Linda Cardellini Joins Mahershala Ali, Viggo Mortensen in Drama ‘Green Book’

Linda Cardellini has joined Mahershala Ali and Viggo Mortensen in the historical drama “Green Book” and Participant Media is coming on board to produce and finance.

“Green Book” is planned for release through Participant’s output arrangements via Amblin Partners.The film is directed by Peter Farrelly, from a script he wrote with Nick Vallelonga and Brian Currie.

The project is produced by Jim Burke, Charles Wessler, and Farrelly along with Vallelonga and Currie. Executive producers are Participant’s Jeff Skoll and Jonathan King, along with Cinetic Media’s John Sloss and Steve Farneth as well as Kwame Parker. The film is slated to commence principal photography this week.

“Green Book” tells the true story of Tony Lip, an Italian-American bouncer with a seventh-grade education, who in 1962 was hired to drive Dr. Don Shirley, one of the world’s finest jazz pianists, on a concert tour from New York City through the pre-Civil Rights era Deep South.

Since Shirley was African-American, the men relied on the Negro Motorist Green Book to guide them to the few motels, restaurants, and gas stations that they were welcomed in below the Mason-Dixon Line. The journey opened both men’s eyes to each other, and to the world they lived in.

Farrelly said, “To have Viggo, Mahershala and Linda in my movie is a blessing and an embarrassment of riches. I am looking forward to working with all of them and sharing Nick’s testament to his father with the world.”

Cardellini is currently starring in comedy sequel “Daddy’s Home 2.”

