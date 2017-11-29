Lily Newmark, Jaime Winston to Star in Gritty British Romance ‘Reprobate’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Production has gotten underway on “Reprobate,” a London-set movie about a romance between a boy from a tough public-housing project and a rebellious private school girl from a wealthier part of town.

Lily Newmark, who scored a BIFA nom for “Pin Cushion,” plays the girl, Leah, and newcomer Ola Orebiyi the boy, Benji. Over the course of the film, Leah attempts to lead Benji into a thrill-seeking life of crime, with dire consequences.

Darragh Carey and Bertrand Desrochers will direct their first feature. A host of London Film School alums are involved in the picture, including its writers, Rupert Baynham and Chi Ma, and the school supported the project, the first time it has incubated a movie in this way. It is the writers’ first feature, and the cast and team that put “Reprobate” together is a mix of emerging talent and first-timers alongside some more seasoned names.

The cast also features Michael Maloney (“Babel”), Jaime Winstone (“Love, Rosie”), Barney Harris (“Billionaire Boys Club”), and Karen Ascoe (“EastEnders”).

Blue Shadow Films is producing. Its “Butterfly Kisses,” which followed a group of teens playing a dangerous game in an urban London setting, scooped a Crystal Bear in Berlin last year.

Blue Shadow is, however, seeking to tread a more commercial path with its latest project. “The London Film School have got behind the film with talent they’ve nurtured and given their technical assistance to help make the project possible,” Blue Shadow CEO Merlin Merton told Variety. “At Blue Shadow we strive to support breakthrough talent and the next wave of young filmmakers, and are doing that with this movie, which we want to be bold and unflinching. But it’s important for us to also push our films commercially.”

Merton will executive produce, alongside Dennis Gyamfi and Mike Jones. Greer Ellison of Blue Shadows is co-producing. Jade Rambaut of Beaumont Productions is producing, alongside Bertie Crawley.