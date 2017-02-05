All of Earth is relying on Ryan Reynolds, Jake Gyllenhaal, and the rest of their astronaut crew in the first trailer for “Life,” released Sunday ahead of the Super Bowl.

The film follows team of scientists aboard the International Space Station whose mission of discovery turns to one of primal fear when they find a rapidly evolving life form that caused extinction on Mars, and now threatens the crew and all life on Earth. The trailer starts off light-hearted enough, but once the crew realizes that the life form they discovered may be more than they bargained for, the stakes set in.

“These creatures wiped out Mars millions of years ago. If we let it get to Earth…” says Ariyon Bakare, with Rebecca Ferguson finishing for him, “We’ll risk all human life.”

“Let’s kill the thing,” declares Reynolds.

Hiroyuki Sanada and Olga Dihovichnaya also star. Daniel Espinosa directed “Life” from a script by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. Sony will also air a 30-second TV spot for the film during the Super Bowl, which was released online on Saturday. Producers are David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Bonnie Curtis, and Julie Lynn; Don Granger and Vicki Dee Rock executive produce.

“Life” will hit theaters on March 24, 2017.