In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Columbia Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “Life.”

Ads placed for the science fiction film had an estimated media value of $5.74 million through Sunday for 749 national ad airings across 36 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Feb. 27-Mar. 5. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Judging by its placements, Columbia Pictures is targeting a sports-loving demographic (with spending on ESPN and during NBA Basketball) as well as fans of The Walking Dead and Family Guy.

Just behind “Life” in second place: Warner Bros.’ “Kong: Skull Island,” which saw 917 national ad airing across 46 networks, with an estimated media value of $5.1 million.

TV ad placements for Lionsgate’s “Power Rangers” (EMV: $4.98 million), Twentieth Century Fox’s “Logan” ($4.35 million) and Lionsgate’s “The Shack” ($3.91 million) round out the chart.