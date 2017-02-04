An ominous Super Bowl spot for Jake Gyllenhaal and Ryan Reynolds’ sci-fi thriller “Life” dropped online Saturday, one day before the big game.

“Life” tells the story of an international space crew discovers life on Mars. And from the teaser, the the crew severely underestimates the power of their finding.

The film — directed by Daniel Espinosa from a script by Paul Wernick & Rhett Reese — also stars Rebecca Ferguson, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Olga Dihovichnaya. “Life” is produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Bonnie Curtis, and Julie Lynn.

The movie, from Columbia Pictures and Skydance, hits theaters on May 26, 2017.

Watch the Super Bowl spot for “Life” below: