Liev Schreiber, Diego Luna Join Woody Allen’s Next Movie

Woody Allen has cast Liev Schreiber and Diego Luna in his next movie, joining the previously announced Selena Gomez, Elle Fanning, and Timothée Chalamet.

Jude Law also recently boarded the film. Also co-starring are Annaleigh Ashford, Rebecca Hall, Cherry Jones, Will Rogers, and Kelly Rohrbach. Amazon Studios will release the movie theatrically.

Allen’s latest completed theatrical film is “Wonder Wheel,” starring James Belushi, Juno Temple, Justin Timberlake, and Kate Winslet, which will have its world premiere as the closing night film of the New York Film Festival next month.

“Wonder Wheel” is produced by Letty Aronson, Erika Aronson, and Ed Walson, and financed by Amazon Studios. It’s set in Coney Island during the 1950s. Amazon will release the film in select markets on Dec. 1 with a national theatrical expansion to follow. After the theatrical run, “Wonder Wheel” will be available exclusively to Amazon Prime members.

Allen also collaborated with Amazon on the film “Cafe Society” and his first foray into television, “Crisis in Six Scenes.”

“Cafe Society” starred Jesse Eisenberg, Kristen Stewart, Blake Lively, and Steve Carell. It was set in 1930s Hollywood and premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 2016. Released by Amazon Studios and Lionsgate, the film earned $47 million worldwide.

