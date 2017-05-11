Liam Hemsworth, Adam Devine Join Rebel Wilson in ‘Isn’t It Romantic’

Liam Hemsworth and Adam Devine are set to star opposite Rebel Wilson in the New Line comedy “Isn’t It Romantic.”

Todd Strauss-Schulson is directing the movie.

The film follows a cynical woman, played by Wilson, who discovers that her life has become a romantic comedy. The two actors are involved in a love triangle with Wilson, with Devine playing a character who is stuck in the friend zone and Hemsworth as the object of Wilson’s affections.

Erin Cardillo wrote the first draft of the script. Dana Fox, Katie Silberman, and Paula Pell worked on the screenplay as well, with the most recent revisions by Sam Pitman and Adam Cole-Kelly.

Todd Garner, Grant Scharbo, Gina Matthews, and Jeremy Stein are producing the comedy. Production is set to start in June.

Devine and Wilson last worked together on the “Pitch Perfect” franchise. Devine is currently shooting “Game Over, Man,” a comedy for Netflix with his Mail Order Comedy partners Anders Holm and Blake Anderson. He also recently wrapped production on Disney’s “Magic Camp.”

Hemsworth was last seen in “Independence Day: Resurgence” and will next star in “The Duel” opposite Woody Harrelson. He is repped by WME, ROAR Management, and Morris Yorn. Devine is repped by WME, Avalon, and lawyer Jeff Endlich.

